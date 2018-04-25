Odisha Matric Result 2018 Update

Last year Odisha HSC and Madhyama result was declared on 26 April at 11.30 am. A total pf 6,08,000 students attempted the exams while 4,85,989 students passed with pass percentage of 85.28. Girls (2,55,0510) outshone boys (2,47,948) in total students passed. Students were able to check the respective OMR sheets and scoring key of Annual HSC exam 2017.
Odisha Matric Result 2018: Where To Check
Candidates can check the odisha class 10 results at the official website orissaresults.nic.in.
Odisha Matric Result 2018: Pass Mark Criteria, Compartmental Exam Norms
Candidates securing 60% and above will be declared to have passed in the first division. The lowest mark limit for second division is 45% and it is 33% for the third division. In addition, candidates shall also have to secure atleast 30% marks in each subject or group of subjects. Candidate who fails in the examination for not having secured the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by appearing at the examination upto a maximum three consecutive examinations immediately following the one in which he has failed. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed compartmentally.
