Odisha Matric Result 2018 Update Odisha HSC result 2018 will be available at the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Odisha Matric Result 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: As per a recent report BSE Odisha is likely to release the matric result today. NDTV tried to contact the Board's office but that did not elicit any response. Close to 6 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 matric exam this year conducted by BSE Odisha. 'The evaluation of Matric answer sheets was completed today successfully. The biggest difficulty which we faced was the boycott by the block grant teachers. Though the evaluation process was quite slow on the first day, we could accelerate from the following day and complete it as per the schedule,' BSE Odisha President Dr. Jahan Ara Begum had said to regional daily Kalinga TV on 2 April 2018.



Last year Odisha HSC and Madhyama result was declared on 26 April at 11.30 am. A total pf 6,08,000 students attempted the exams while 4,85,989 students passed with pass percentage of 85.28. Girls (2,55,0510) outshone boys (2,47,948) in total students passed. Students were able to check the respective OMR sheets and scoring key of Annual HSC exam 2017.



Odisha Matric Result 2018: Where To Check

Candidates can check the odisha class 10 results at the official website orissaresults.nic.in.



Odisha Matric Result 2018: Pass Mark Criteria, Compartmental Exam Norms

Candidates securing 60% and above will be declared to have passed in the first division. The lowest mark limit for second division is 45% and it is 33% for the third division. In addition, candidates shall also have to secure atleast 30% marks in each subject or group of subjects. Candidate who fails in the examination for not having secured the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by appearing at the examination upto a maximum three consecutive examinations immediately following the one in which he has failed. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed compartmentally.



Amidst tight security measures, the Board had successfully conducted the class 10 exam in the State at 2818 centres. Special security measures were adopted for Maoist hit areas of Koraput, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Raygada, Gajpati, Kandhamal, Boudh and Deogarh.



Click here for more



As per a recent report BSE Odisha is likely to release the matric result today. NDTV tried to contact the Board's office but that did not elicit any response. Close to 6 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 matric exam this year conducted by BSE Odisha. 'The evaluation of Matric answer sheets was completed today successfully. The biggest difficulty which we faced was the boycott by the block grant teachers. Though the evaluation process was quite slow on the first day, we could accelerate from the following day and complete it as per the schedule,' BSE Odisha President Dr. Jahan Ara Begum had said to regional daily Kalinga TV on 2 April 2018.Last year Odisha HSC and Madhyama result was declared on 26 April at 11.30 am. A total pf 6,08,000 students attempted the exams while 4,85,989 students passed with pass percentage of 85.28. Girls (2,55,0510) outshone boys (2,47,948) in total students passed. Students were able to check the respective OMR sheets and scoring key of Annual HSC exam 2017.Candidates can check the odisha class 10 results at the official website orissaresults.nic.in.Candidates securing 60% and above will be declared to have passed in the first division. The lowest mark limit for second division is 45% and it is 33% for the third division. In addition, candidates shall also have to secure atleast 30% marks in each subject or group of subjects. Candidate who fails in the examination for not having secured the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by appearing at the examination upto a maximum three consecutive examinations immediately following the one in which he has failed. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed compartmentally. Amidst tight security measures, the Board had successfully conducted the class 10 exam in the State at 2818 centres. Special security measures were adopted for Maoist hit areas of Koraput, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Raygada, Gajpati, Kandhamal, Boudh and Deogarh.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter