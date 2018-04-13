Odisha Matric Paper Evaluation Over, Result Expected In May, Say Sources Close to 6 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 matric exam this year conducted by BSE Odisha.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Odisha HSC Result 2018 Update: Expected Date, Pass Mark Details New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is likely to declare matric exam result next month. 'The evaluation of Matric answer sheets was completed today successfully. The biggest difficulty which we faced was the boycott by the block grant teachers. Though the evaluation process was quite slow on the first day, we could accelerate from the following day and complete it as per the schedule,' said BSE Odisha President Dr. Jahan Ara Begum to regional daily



Close to 6 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 matric exam this year conducted by BSE Odisha.



The class 10 or HSC exam was held at 2818 centres. To check malpractices the Board had deployed 58 flying squads and 37 central squads. Special security measures were adopted for Maoist hit areas of Koraput, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Raygada, Gajpati, Kandhamal, Boudh and Deogarh.



Candidates securing 60% and above will be declared to have passed in the first division. The lowest mark limit for second division is 45% and it is 33% for the third division. In addition, candidates shall also have to secure atleast 30% marks in each subject or group of subjects.



A candidate who fails in the examination for not having secured the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by appearing at the examination upto a maximum three consecutive examinations immediately following the one in which he has failed. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed compartmentally.



Click here for more



Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is likely to declare matric exam result next month. 'The evaluation of Matric answer sheets was completed today successfully. The biggest difficulty which we faced was the boycott by the block grant teachers. Though the evaluation process was quite slow on the first day, we could accelerate from the following day and complete it as per the schedule,' said BSE Odisha President Dr. Jahan Ara Begum to regional daily Kalinga TV on 2 April 2018. Reports say that the Odisha matric results 2018 will be declared in the second week of May.Close to 6 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 matric exam this year conducted by BSE Odisha.The class 10 or HSC exam was held at 2818 centres. To check malpractices the Board had deployed 58 flying squads and 37 central squads. Special security measures were adopted for Maoist hit areas of Koraput, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Raygada, Gajpati, Kandhamal, Boudh and Deogarh.Candidates securing 60% and above will be declared to have passed in the first division. The lowest mark limit for second division is 45% and it is 33% for the third division. In addition, candidates shall also have to secure atleast 30% marks in each subject or group of subjects. A candidate who fails in the examination for not having secured the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by appearing at the examination upto a maximum three consecutive examinations immediately following the one in which he has failed. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed compartmentally.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter