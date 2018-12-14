Odisha Matric Exams From February 22

The practical examinations will be held between February 11 and February 16

According to an official of Odisha Board of Secondary Examinations or BSE, the annual Class 10 or High School Certificate (HSC) Examination or the Matriculation examinations 2019 will begin from February 22. The Board president Jahan Ara Begum said the examinations will be held till March 8, 2019, reported Press Trust of India. The Odisha Matriculation exam will be held one day earlier than last academic year. Last year, the annual examinations had started on February 23, 2018.

Ms Begum also said the practical examinations of Class 10 students will be held between February 11 and February 16, 2019.

Examinations equivalent to Matriculation such as the Madhyama for Sanskrit students and State Open School certificate examinations (for dropouts) will also be held during the same period, Ms Begum said.

PTI reported that over six lakh students will appear in the HSC exams this academic year.

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education or Odisha CHSE has recently announced that the Class 12 or Plus two annual examinations will be held in the state from March 7, 2019.

Last academic year, close to 608031 candidates had appeared for the Class 10 annual exams at 2818 centres.

New exam pattern

According to a recent report, the Odisha Board has revised the exam pattern and syllabus for the HSC examination which will be conducted in 2019.

The latest change has been introduced in the objective part of the question paper.

The subjective part of the question paper will remain unchanged.

As per the new pattern, the current three objective sets of question papers will be replaced by four parallel sets of questions.

A student will have to secure a minimum of 15 qualifying marks in subjective and objective papers separately to pass examination in each subject.

The current distribution of marks will also be changed from 10 & 5 marks to 7 & 8 marks respectively in both Social Science and General Science papers.

(With PTI Inputs)

