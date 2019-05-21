82 Schools Register Zero Result In Odisha Matric Exam

Odisha 10th Result 2019 Declared; Check At Orissaresults.nic.in

While 289 schools have registered 100% pass, 82 schools have recorded zero pass percentage in class 10th board exam in the state of Odisha. Last year 36 schools were in the "zero performance" list and the year before, in 2017, 22 schools were in the same list. The overall pass percentage, in matric exam, has also decreased this time. 70.78% students have cleared the matric exam in the State this time, which almost 6% less than pass percentage recorded last year.

This year, the number of 90% and above scorers has also decreased. Against 1715 students, last year who secured above 90, only 1181 students, comprising only 0.21% of the total students, have scored above 90% in the State.

Pradipta Mahapatra, Secretary, Board of Secondary Education Odisha announced the matric result today and the performance of students in a press conference at Board office, Cuttack.

In response to the performance this year, the Board Secretary said strict measures were taken during the exam this year. Stern action was taken against malpractices. 1124 cases of malpractices were detected at exam centres.

Matric result of 10 students have been withheld.

Along with the secondary school result, the Board has also declared the Madhyama and open school result.

In madhyama exam, 84.62% students have cleared the exam. Last year the pass percentage in Madhyama exam was 92.47%.

In open school exam, the pass percentage is 58.53%. A total of 11,219 students took the exam this year.

The results are available on orissaresults.nic.in.

