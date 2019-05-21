Odisha Matric (Class 10th) Result Today: Live Updates

Odisha matric result will be available on orissaresults.nic.in.

Board of Secondary Education Odisha 10th result will be released today. More than 5 lakh students will receive the class 10th result, which is also referred to as matric result, in the State. As per the latest report, the Board BSE Odisha is expected to release the result at 9 am on its official portal. Class 10th or matric exams were held from February 22 to March 8 this year. Examinations equivalent to Matriculation such as the Madhyama for Sanskrit students and State Open School certificate examinations (for dropouts) were also held during the same period. The BSE Odisha 10th result is also expected to be released on third party websites affiliated with the Board.

BSE Odisha 10th Result: Live Update

May 21, 7.00 am: As per latest report, the matric or class 10th result will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha in a press conference first and will be available on the website next. The press conference will begin at 9 am.

