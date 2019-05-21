Odisha 10th Result 2019 Today @ Orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 10th results will be announced on orissaresults.nic.in, and bseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha 10th result 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the BSE Odisha 10th results today. The results will be announced on orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. The results are expected to be released by 9.00 am in the morning. The Odisha 10th results will be announced in a press conference first the results will be updated later on the official websites. The candidates will need their official examination registration details to access the results. The Odisha 10th results are being announced for more than 5 lakh students.

The Odisha 12th results' date has not been announced yet.

Odisha 10th result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download your BSE Odisha 10th results:

Step 1 - Visit official results' website, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the Odisha 10th results link

Step 3 - On next page, enter your 10th exam registration details

Step 4 - Submit the details you have entered

Step 5 - Check your Odisha 10th results from next page

Examinations equivalent to Matriculation such as the Madhyama for Sanskrit students and State Open School certificate examinations (for dropouts) were also held from February 22 to March 8.

