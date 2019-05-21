Odisha Board Of Secondary Education Announces Class 10 Board Results; 70.78 Per Cent Pass

Odisha 10th results announced, will be available on website at 11 am

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the class 10 result for more than 5 lakh students. The result was announced in a press conference held at 9 am. The overall pass percentage this year is 70.78 per cent. 1181 students have secured grade A1 and 9938 students have secured grade A2. Only 0.21 per cent studnets have secured above 90 per cent marks. 14.69 per cent students have secured above 60 per cent marks. 289 schools have recorded 100 per cent result while 82 schools have recorded zero result.

The Odisha 10th result will be released on board's official website, official results portal and other affiliated result websites at 11 am. Students will have to wait for some time before they could check their result online.

Odisha 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official results website: www.orissaresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Odisha matric result link.

Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Last year the matric result was declared on May 7. n 2018, pass percentage for class 10 students was 76.23 per cent. The pass percentage for Open School students was 41.93 per cent.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.