Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: BSEB Inter Results Likely To Be Announced This Week

The Bihar School Examination Board will release results for BSEB 12th soon. To view their results for the Bihar Board 12th Exams, students can visit the official website and download using roll number. The board officials will confirm the BSEB Class 12 Result Date 2026 shortly. Officials usually confirm the result announcement via Social Media. Candidates are advised to check the page regularly for the latest updates.

Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2026 - Date of Results

BSEB conducted the 12th class exams from February 2 to 13, 2026. Therefore, according to previous years' trends, BSEB will announce the 12th grade results first, and then the 10th grade results in that order. The Bihar senior secondary (12th) board result should be released between March 16th - 25th, 2026. It is important to keep in mind that this date is a tentative estimate and the board will inform everyone of the exact date as soon as possible.

BSEB 12th Grade Result 2026 - How to Access Intermediate Results

Students can check their intermediate (Bihar Class 12) results 2026 by visiting the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board and entering their Class 12 roll number and roll code. A list of three websites to enable candidates to access their 2026 Bihar Board 12th Grade Results is provided below.

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Steps for Checking Out the Bihar Intermediate Result 2026

Class 12 Bihar Board results will be announced soon. To check their results, candidates must log in using their roll number and roll code. Follow the guidelines provided below to view your final result.