Bihar 12th Result 2026: Stream-Wise Toppers Announced, Details Here

Bihar Board Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 12 examination results today, March 23, 2026. A total of 85.19 per cent of students passed this year, with girls outperforming boys. The pass percentage for girls stood at 84.09 per cent.

Bihar Board Class 12 Stream-Wise Toppers

Arts Stream:

In the Arts stream, Nishu Kumari from Gaya secured the top position with 479 marks (95.8 per cent), while Siddhi Shukla and Chandradip Kumar also featured among the top performers.

Science Stream:

In the BSEB Class 12 Results 2026, Aditya Prakash Awan from Samastipur topped the Science stream with 481 marks (96.20 per cent), followed by Sakshi Kumari with 479 marks.

Commerce Stream:

In the Commerce stream, Aditi Kumar emerged as the topper with 480 marks, followed by Mahi Kumari with 476 marks.

Students can check and download their results through the board's official websites - interbiharboard.com or bsebexam.com - or via the NDTV result checker.

Official Websites To Check BSEB 12th Result

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How To Download Bihar Board Class 12 Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Here's How You Can Check Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result Through NDTV