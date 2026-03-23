Bihar 12th Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys With 84.09 Per Cent Pass Percentage

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate annual examination results were declared today, March 23, 2026. Girls outperformed boys, with 84.09 per cent of female students passing this year.

Of the 26 toppers in the Bihar Class 12 results, 19 are girls. In the Arts and Commerce streams, female students emerged as toppers, while in the Science stream, male students secured the top positions.

The Bihar Board said it used blockchain technology in the 2026 board exams to ensure transparency and fair conduct.

The BSEB released the Intermediate results earlier than the Class 10 results. The board said this move aims to benefit students, allowing them to take admission on time.

Students can check and download their results through the board's official websites - interbiharboard.com or bsebexam.com - or via the NDTV result checker.

Official Websites To Check BSEB 12th Result

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How To Download Bihar Board Class 12 Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Here's How You Can Check Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result Through NDTV