Bihar Board Declares Class 12 Results 2026: How To Check And Apply For Compartment Exam

- Bihar School Examination Board announced Class 12 results on Monday
- Results available on official BSEB website and NDTV result checker
- Compartment exam offered for students failing one or more subjects
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday announced the Class 12 results. Students can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEB or the NDTV result checker. The board also provides a compartment exam for those students who have not been able to pass one or more of their subjects in the board exams.
This exam allows students to have a second chance to pass their Class 12 exams with improved marks without having to wait until the next academic year. Interested students will have to apply online through the official website of the board, pay the required fees, and appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.
First check the result using these steps:
- Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage
- Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click submit
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Students can also check their results using NDTV's online result checker or by visiting its Bihar Board examination page.
Steps to Apply Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam:
1. Check Eligibility
Only those students who have failed in one or more subjects in regular Class 12 board exams are eligible to apply for compartment exams.
2. Visit Official Website
First, visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
3. Find the Compartment Exam Link
On the home page, find the link that reads "BSEB Class 12 Compartment/Improvement Exam 2026".
4. Fill Application Form
Enter your details such as Name, Roll Number, Roll Code
Choose subjects that you need to appear for compartment exams.
5. Pay the Exam Fee
The fee may be paid through online mode by using net banking, UPI, or by using a debit/credit card.
6. Submit the Form
After filling all details and paying the fee, submit the form online.
7. Download Confirmation
Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.
8. Admit Card
The admit card for the compartment exam can be downloaded online from the BSEB website before the exam.
9. Exam and Result
The compartment exam may be attended on the scheduled dates.
The result can be checked on the BSEB website after 1 or 2 months of the exam.