Bihar Board Declares Class 12 Results 2026: How To Check And Apply For Compartment Exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday announced the Class 12 results. Students can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEB or the NDTV result checker. The board also provides a compartment exam for those students who have not been able to pass one or more of their subjects in the board exams.

This exam allows students to have a second chance to pass their Class 12 exams with improved marks without having to wait until the next academic year. Interested students will have to apply online through the official website of the board, pay the required fees, and appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.

First check the result using these steps:

Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Students can also check their results using NDTV's online result checker or by visiting its Bihar Board examination page.

Steps to Apply Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Exam:

1. Check Eligibility

Only those students who have failed in one or more subjects in regular Class 12 board exams are eligible to apply for compartment exams.

2. Visit Official Website

First, visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

3. Find the Compartment Exam Link

On the home page, find the link that reads "BSEB Class 12 Compartment/Improvement Exam 2026".

4. Fill Application Form

Enter your details such as Name, Roll Number, Roll Code

Choose subjects that you need to appear for compartment exams.

5. Pay the Exam Fee

The fee may be paid through online mode by using net banking, UPI, or by using a debit/credit card.

6. Submit the Form

After filling all details and paying the fee, submit the form online.

7. Download Confirmation

Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

8. Admit Card

The admit card for the compartment exam can be downloaded online from the BSEB website before the exam.

9. Exam and Result

The compartment exam may be attended on the scheduled dates.

The result can be checked on the BSEB website after 1 or 2 months of the exam.