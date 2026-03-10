Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Expected Release Date, Steps To Check

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 soon. Once declared, students will be able to check their results and download scorecards through the official website, results.biharboardonline.com, by using the required credentials. Apart from the official website, the results can also be accessed through SMS.

The BSEB generally declares the result through a live press conference. The board will officially announce the result release date and time in advance.

The Bihar Board Class 12th 2026 exams were conducted from February 2 to 13. The result will be available in the form of a marksheet. Students will have to collect their original marksheet from their respective schools.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026: Steps To download

Step 1. Visit the official website of the BSEB.

Step 2. On the homepage, select the link titled 'BSEB Class 12 Result'.

Step 3. A new page will open requiring you to enter the roll number/roll code and name.

Step 4. Once the details are submitted, your result, including subject-wise marks, will appear on the screen of your device.

Step 5. Take a printout of your scorecard and save it for future reference.

In case of any discrepancy in the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026, students must apply for revaluation or recounting of marks.

BSEB Inter Class 12th Result 2026: Past years' trends

This year, the Bihar Board is expected to release the Class 12 result by the third week of March 2026.

Here's the past years' trend:

Year Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2026 March 2026 (tentative) 2025 March 25, 2025 2024 March 23, 2024 2023 March 21, 2023 2022 March 16, 2022

To stay updated with all the latest updates, candidates must visit the official website regularly.