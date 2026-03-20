Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Check Past Years' Dates, Pass Percentages

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results soon for lakhs of students. The exams were conducted at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students from February 2 to February 13, 2026.

Based on past trends, the results are likely to be declared by March 25. Once the board announces the results through a press conference, the result link will be activated on the official website as well as on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page, allowing students to access their scorecards.

Previous Years' Result Dates and Pass Percentages

Year Result Date Pass Percentage 2025 March 25 86.50% 2024 March 23 87.21% 2023 March 21 83.73% 2022 March 16 80.15%

According to media reports, physical verification of potential toppers has already begun. Sources cited by LiveHindustan.com indicate that Class 12 results could be declared anytime this week, while Class 10 results are expected by the last week of March or the first week of April.

Every year, BSEB conducts interviews of potential toppers to ensure transparency and credibility. A team of experts at the Patna headquarters is rechecking answer sheets and conducting interviews. Once verification is complete, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the results through a press conference.

How To Check Bihar Board Results

Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on "Matric Result 2026" or "Intermediate Result 2026."

Enter your roll code and roll number. Submit to view the result.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Official Websites to Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Answer sheet evaluation was completed by March 13, 2026, with topper verification commencing immediately afterwards.