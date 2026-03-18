Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks And Evaluation Criteria Explained

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result for Class 12 (Intermediate) soon. Once declared, students can check the result by visiting the official website of BSEB (results.biharboardonline.com).

The examinations, which started on February 2, were concluded on February 13. The result is expected to be released in the last week of March. However, official confirmation is awaited.

In recent years, the board announced the results on March 25 in 2025, March 23 in 2024, March 21 in 2023, March 16 in 2022, and March 26 in 2021. Most results are declared between March 16 to 26.

Bihar Board Class 12 Passing Criteria (BSEB)

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each theory subject.

A minimum of 33% marks is also required separately in practical/internal assessments.

Students must pass both theory and practical components individually.

Those who fail to score 33% in one or more subjects will have to appear for compartment exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board.

Steps to Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result (BSEB)