Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks And Evaluation Criteria Explained

How To Check Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Results Online
- Bihar Board Class 12 result expected in last week of March on official website
- Exams conducted from February 2 to February 13 across Bihar
- Passing requires minimum 33% in theory and practical exams separately
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BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result for Class 12 (Intermediate) soon. Once declared, students can check the result by visiting the official website of BSEB (results.biharboardonline.com).
The examinations, which started on February 2, were concluded on February 13. The result is expected to be released in the last week of March. However, official confirmation is awaited.
In recent years, the board announced the results on March 25 in 2025, March 23 in 2024, March 21 in 2023, March 16 in 2022, and March 26 in 2021. Most results are declared between March 16 to 26.
Bihar Board Class 12 Passing Criteria (BSEB)
- Students must secure at least 33% marks in each theory subject.
- A minimum of 33% marks is also required separately in practical/internal assessments.
- Students must pass both theory and practical components individually.
- Those who fail to score 33% in one or more subjects will have to appear for compartment exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board.
Steps to Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result (BSEB)
- Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board results.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026"
- Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number
- Click on the Submit button
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference