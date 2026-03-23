Bihar Board Class 12 Result To Be Released Today At 1:30 PM, Download Directly Here

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Intermediate (Class 12) board examination results today, March 23, 2026, at 1:30 pm. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website - results.biharboardonline.com - or through NDTV's result checker.

The announcement was made by Anand Kishor, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board.

Students can also check their Class 12 results using the NDTV result checker to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites. They can scan the image below or visit NDTV's Bihar Board examination page to access the results.

How To Download Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 Through Official Websites

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

How to Check BSEB Class 12 Result via NDTV Result Checker

Go to the Education section on NDTV

Click on "Board Exam Results 2026"

Select your board and class

Enter your roll number, name, and other required details

Click submit to view your result

This year, a total of 13,17,846 students registered for the intermediate examinations. Among them, 73,963 students were from Patna district, where exams were held at 84 centres. To ensure smooth conduct and a unique identity for each student, an individual identification number was issued. Control rooms were also set up to monitor the examinations. The exams were conducted in two shifts: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.