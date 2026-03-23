Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 Today: Check Official Websites, Download Link Here

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) annual examination result will be declared today at 1:30 pm by Sunil Kumar, Hon'ble Minister of the Education Department, Bihar, as announced by Anand Kishor, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students will be able to download the Class 12 result from the board's official website, interbiharboard.com, or through the NDTV result checker.

Every year, BSEB conducts interviews of potential toppers to ensure transparency and credibility. A team of experts at the Patna headquarters rechecked the answer sheets and conducted interviews. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the results through a press conference.

Students can check their results via the NDTV result checker to avoid heavy traffic on official websites.

Official Websites To Check BSEB 12th Result

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How To Download Bihar Board Class 12 Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.

Enter your name, roll number, personal details, board, Class, stream and other details.

Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

To ensure smooth conduct and a unique identity for each student, an individual identification number was issued. Control rooms were also set up to monitor the examinations. The exams were conducted in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.