Bihar Board Class 12 Result Declared, 85.19 Per Cent Students Pass, Here's How To Download

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Out: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 12 board 2026 result today, March 23. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.19 per cent. Students can download their Class 12 result through the board's official website bsebexam.com or via the NDTV result checker. The exams were held from February 2 to February 13, 2026.

In the Arts and Commerce streams, female students emerged as toppers, while in the Science stream, male students secured the top positions.

The Class 12 scorecard or marksheet includes details such as Grade Point Average (GPA), passing percentage, subject-wise marks, pass or fail status, parent's name, total marks, division, roll number, student name, board authority signature, and official seal.

Official Websites To Check BSEB 12th Board Result

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

results.biharboardonline.com

The NDTV result checker offers a quick way for students to access their BSEB Class 12 results while avoiding heavy traffic on the official websites.

Students can check the NDTV scanner provided below to download their Class 12 result.



How To Download Bihar Board Class 12 Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

How To Check Your BSEB Class 12 Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page