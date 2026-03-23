BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 12 board exam results on March 23. Students can download their results from the BSEB portal.
According to officials, Education Minister Sunil Kumar declared the results at 1.30 pm. This year, the Intermediate examinations were conducted at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students from February 2 to 13. Students can able to check and download their marksheets from the official website - results.biharboardonline.com or through NDTV's result checker.
How To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026
- Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.
- Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.
- Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Students can also check their Class 12 results using the NDTV result checker. Scan the image below or visit NDTV's Bihar Board examination page to access the result.
Here Are The Live Updates of BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2026
Bihar board 12th result out Live: 26 toppers
As many as 26 students have topped the Bihar Board Class 12 (Inter) exams 2026. Of these, 19 are girls.
Bihar board 12th result out Live: Supplementary Exams
Students who fail to clear the exams will have a chance to appear for supplementary exams. RBSE will release the schedule for these soon.
Bihar board 12th result out Live: Girls Outperform Boys
Girls have outperformed boys in the Bihar Board exam 2026.
Bihar board 12th result out Live: Stream-Wise Toppers
Science Stream:
In the BSEB Class 12 results 2026, Aditya Prakash Awan from Samastipur topped the Science stream with 481 marks (96.20 per cent), followed by Sakshi Kumari with 479 marks.
Arts Stream:
In the Arts stream, Nishu Kumari from Gaya secured the top position with 479 marks (95.8 per cent), while Siddhi Shukla and Chandradip Kumar also featured among the top performers.
Commerce Stream:
In Commerce, Aditi Kumar emerged as the topper with 480 marks, followed by Mahi Kumari with 476 marks. The overall pass percentage stood at 85.19 per cent successful candidates, with girls outperforming boys in the results.
Bihar board 12th result out Live: Girls Outshine Boys in Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2026
Girls have achieved a higher pass percentage in the Bihar School Examination Board Class 12 results 2026, recording 86.23 per cent, while boys secured a pass percentage of 84.09 per cent.
Bihar board 12th result out Live: Bihar is the first one with Earliest Result Announcement
Bihar has once again become the first state in the country to declare the Class 12 board examination results, setting the pace for others to follow.
Bihar School Examination Board (OUT) LIVE: 85.19% Students Pass
The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Class 10 results, with an overall pass percentage of 85.19%.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 OUT
The result for the Intermediate (Class 12) annual examinations has been released today, on March 23, at a press conference in Patna.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Press Conference On Going
The Bihar School Examination Board is set to announce the Bihar Board Class 12th results 2026 today. The press conference, which will be held at the board headquarters, will reveal the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and details about supplementary exams.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Scorecards To Be Released Shortly
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result shortly, at around 1.30pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: How To Check And Download Result Via Digilocker
- Visit DigiLocker - Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.
- Log in - Use your registered mobile number, Aadhaar number, or username to sign in.
- New User Registration - If you don't have an account, sign up with your mobile number and complete OTP verification.
- Search for BSEB - In the search bar, look for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).
- Select Class 12 Marksheet - Click on the "Class XII Marksheet" option.
- Enter Details - Enter your roll code, roll number, and exam year.
- Download Marksheet - Click on "Get Document" to view and download your Bihar Board 12th mark sheet.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: How to check result via SMS
Students can check Bihar Board 12th Result via SMS. Send a text message to "BIHAR12 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER" to 56263
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Who will announce the results?
Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results today at 1:30 pm.
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Inter_Result_2026 #BiharBoardResult pic.twitter.com/gU9ycp341o— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 23, 2026
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page
- Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV
- Enter your name, roll number, personal details, board, Class, stream and other details.
- Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save your result for future reference.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: When will BSEB Class 12 result be announced?
As per the Bihar board Class 12 inter result date and time, the BSEB 12th result 2026 will be announced at 1.30 pm today, March 23.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Overall pass percentages last year
The overall pass percentage in BSEB Class 12th exam result last year was 86.56 per cent. The pass percentage for the Commerce stream last year was 94.77 per cent, for the science and arts streams, the pass percentages were 89.50 per cent and 82.75 per cent respectively.
BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: All Streams Result Today
Results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be released together today
BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Topper Verification Completed
The board has completed topper verification before the result declaration
BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Strict Checks After Past Controversies
Topper verification includes handwriting checks and subject-related questions, a process introduced after past controversies
BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Over 13 Lakh Students Await Results
Around 13.17 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams this year
BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How To Check Bihar Board Results
- Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.
- Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.
- Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.