Bihar Result 2026 Out Today: How To Check Bihar Board 10th Scores, Marksheet Via NDTV?

Bihar Board 10th Result Out Today: The Bihar Board Class 10 result, to be declared today at 1:15 pm, will be available for download on NDTV's board exam page. Students can access their results by entering their roll number on the NDTV Bihar Board result checker. This year, a total of 15,12,687 students registered for the examination.

How Students Can Download Bihar Class 10 Result Via NDTV?

Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education).

Navigate to the "Board Exam Results 2026" section.

Click on the link for "Bihar Board Class 10 Exams Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.

Students can check their Bihar Class 10 result instantly by scanning the NDTV QR code provided here to avoid heavy traffic on official websites.