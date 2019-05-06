ICSE, ISC Results Tomorrow; Everything You Need To Know

ICSE results 2019: ICSE and ISC results will be released on cisce.org

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE, the organisation which conducts ICSE and ISC examinations will release the results on May 7, i.e. tomorrow. Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results will be declared on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 03:00 PM, according to an official statement from the Council. The ICSE results and ISC results 2019 will be made available through the CAREERS portal of the Council, the Website of the Council and through SMS, the statement added. The ICSE results and ISC results will be released for over 2.5 lakh students tomorrow.

CISCE also said the schools can access the ICSE results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

ICSE results 2019: How to download

Individual candidates can access the ICSE result or ISC results by logging into the Council's website - vvww.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Steps to be followed for accessing results on Council's website:

Step 1: After logging into the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2019'.

Step 2: For accessing the ICSE / ISC 2019 Examination results, a candidate may select ISC or ICSE, as applicable, from the Course option.

Step 3: For accessing the ICSE 2019 results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

For accessing the ISC 2019 results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 4: Submit the details and check your ICSE results or ISC results from next page

The instructions to view the ICSE results are provided on the results web page.

ICSE result 2019: Results through SMS

Tile results of individual candidate can also be received through SMS. Steps to be followed for receiving the results through SMS:

For receiving the ICSE 2019 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box:

ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Similarly, for receiving the ISC 2019 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID in the following way in the 'New Message' box:

ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Send the message to the number: 09248082883

ICSE result 2019: How schools can download the results

Follow the steps given here to download your ICSE results:

Step 1: After logging into the CAREERS portal click on the tile 'Examination System'.

Step 2: On the Menu Bar click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE 2019 Examination Results or on `ISC' for accessing the ISC 2019 Examination Results.

Step 3: From ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'.

Step 4: Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View/Print the School's Result Tabulation.

Step 5: You may also click on the 'Comparison Table' to View/Print the same.

In case of any doubt the Schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdeskorioninc.com or call 022-67226106.

