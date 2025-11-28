Zerodha Founder Teases Elon Musk Podcast, Breaks Internet

Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath has revealed a sneak peek of his upcoming podcast episode featuring none other than Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Kamath shared a brief, black-and-white clip on X (formerly Twitter) showing the two in what appears to be a factory.

The 39-second video captures them casually sipping coffee and exchanging glances before breaking into laughter. The video garnered millions of views within hours of posting it.

With a playful caption reading "Caption this" and a tag directed at Musk, the post hinted at an impending appearance on Kamath's "WTF is?" podcast, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the full release.

The teaser prompted a wave of reactions from people on social media but not everyone was convinced of its authenticity as several commenters speculated that the sleek, polished footage might be the work of artificial intelligence.

"Is this AI?" commented one person.

The "WTF" podcast has built a reputation for attracting top-tier figures, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, biotech pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, industrialist Kumar Birla, Perplexity AI's Aravind Srinivas, and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla.

Arguably, its biggest draw so far was an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which dropped on YouTube earlier this year.