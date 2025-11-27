Elon Musk Launches 'Following' Feed On X, Grok Will Rank Posts For You

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has rolled out a major update to its ‘Following' timeline, introducing AI-powered ranking through its in-house chatbot, Grok. Users will now see posts from people they follow sorted by engagement and relevance.

Musk announced the update in a post. “Update your X app and look at your Following timeline. Posts of people you follow are now ranked by Grok! You can still access unfiltered chronological if you want,” he wrote on X.

Grok responded, “Cool update! As Grok, I'm ranking your Following feed to show the most engaging posts first based on what I think you'll like. Tap the ⋯ menu to switch back to chronological if you prefer the raw timeline.”

About The New X Feature: Grok-Ranked Following Feed

X's “Following” timeline is now ranked by Grok, the platform's AI, instead of showing posts purely chronologically.

Posts from people you follow are prioritised based on what Grok predicts will be most engaging or interesting to you.

Users can switch back to the traditional chronological feed anytime via the menu.

The update personalises the experience while keeping the focus on accounts you follow, not random content.

How To Access The New X Feature

Update Your X App - Make sure you have the latest version of the X app installed on your iOS or Android device.

Open the ‘Following' Tab - Go to your Following timeline to see posts from accounts you follow.

View Grok-Ranked Posts - By default, Grok will now rank posts based on engagement and relevance.

Switch to Chronological Feed (Optional) - Tap the three dots at the top of the feed and select “Chronological” if you prefer the unfiltered, time-based order.

Enjoy Personalised Content - Scroll through your feed to see the most engaging posts from your followed accounts first.

Alongside the Grok-powered feed, X earlier introduced a major account-verification tool called “About this account.” The feature is designed to help users judge whether a profile is genuine as bots, spam, and AI-generated accounts increase on the platform.

Nikita Bier, X's head of product, first revealed the tool in October. It initially appeared only on profiles of X employees and select accounts; now it is expanding to the wider user base.