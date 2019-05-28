DHSE Kerala To Announce Plus One Result Today

Kerala Plus One result will be released today @ kerresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce plus One results today. The Kerala +1 result is expected around 11 am today and will be available on the official DHSE, Kerala website and also on the official results portal for government examinations conducted in Kerala. The SSLC and DHSE plus two results have already been released.

Students will be able to check their Kerala Plus One result using their roll number and date of birth.

The Kerala Plus One result will be available on the following websites:

www.kerala.gov.in

www.dhsekerala.gov.in

www.results.nic.in

www.kerresults.nic.in

www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

www.examresults.gov.in

After the Kerala +1 result is declared, students will be able to check their result following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala DHSE first year results.

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam details.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Check your Kerala Plus One results from next page.

Apart from the websites, students will also be able to check Kerala Plus One result on mobile apps PRD Live, Saphalam2019, and iExaMS. These apps are available to download on Google Playstore.

As per reports, approximately 4 lakh students appeared for Plus One examinations in Kerala.

Kerala Plus Two results were announced on May 8. In Kerala Plus two exams, 84.33 per cent qualified for higher education.

Click here for more Education News