Kerala Plus One Results Expected Next Week

Kerala Plus One result will be released next week

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce Kerala Plus One results 2019 on May 28, according to an official. The plus one examination in Kerala was held in March along with Kerala Plus Two examinations. Approximately 9 lakh students registered for the plus one and plus two exams combined. Out of these, about 4.3 lakh were plus two students. DHSE, following the past years' trend, is releasing plus one result much later than the plus two results.

DHSE had released Plus Two results on May 8, 2019. In plus two examinations, 84.33 per cent students passed. The pass percentage was lower this year in comparison to last year when 88.75 per cent students had passed in the plus two examinations in Kerala.

The DHSE Class 11 results will be released on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

"Kerala Plus One results will be released on May 28. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am on coming Tuesday," the official told NDTV.

Students who pass in Plus One exam will be promoted to plus two and sit for their board examinations in 2020.

Meanwhile, DHSE Kerala has also begun admission process for Plus One and today released the first allotment list. Students who passed in Kerala SSLC exam are eligible for plus one admission. The plus one admission based on first list will be conducted on May 24, May 25, and May 27.

Click here for more Education News

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019