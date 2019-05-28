DHSE Kerala To Release +1 Result Today: Live Updates

Kerala +1 result will be announced by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala today.

Education | | Updated: May 28, 2019 10:27 IST
Kerala +1 Result 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce Kerala +1 results today. Plus one students had been waiting for an update on results for quite some time. DHSE Kerala has already released the result for Kerala +2 and Kerala SSLC exams. The +1 result is expected around 11 am today and will be available on the official DHSE, Kerala website and also on the official results portal for government examinations conducted in Kerala. Meanwhile, Kerala plus one admissions are ongoing with the admission based on first allotment list completed yesterday and now HSCAP Kerala will release the second allotment list for plus one admission. Students who pass in plus one exam will be promoted to plus two.

Kerala Plus One Result 2019: Live Updates

