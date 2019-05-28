Kerala Plus One Result 2019 Soon; Direct Links Here

Kerala Plus One results are expected on dhsekerala.gov.in, and keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus One result 2019: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE, Thiruvananthapuram, working under the Kerala education department will release the Higher Secondary first year or Plus One results today. According to an official, the results will be announced on the official website by 3.00 pm today. The DHSE has already released the Vocational Higher Secondary Education or VHSE first year results for the students who had appeared for the exams in March this year. The Kerala Plus One results are expected to be released online on kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and examresults.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE had released the Plus Two or Higher Secondary second year results on May 8. This year a total of 3,11,375 students had qualified for higher education after the Plus Two results declaration. Last year the pass percentage was 88.75%.

Kerala Plus One result 2019: Direct link

Click on this link to download your DHSE results:

Kerala Plus One result 2019 direct link

Kerala Plus One result 2019: How to check

Kerala Plus One result 2019: The DHSE first year results for general students will be released soon on dhsekerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and keralaresults.nic.in

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala Plus One results:

Step 1 : Visit the direct link mentioned above.

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on Kerala DHSE first year results.

Step 3 : On next page, enter your exam details.

Step 4 : Submit the details you have entered.

Step 5 : Check your Kerala Plus One results from next page.

Apart from the websites, students can also check Kerala Plus One result on mobile apps PRD Live, Saphalam2019, and iExaMS. These apps are available to download on Google Playstore.

