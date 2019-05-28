DHSE Kerala Releases Plus One Result

Kerala +1 result released @ kerresults.nic.in

Kerala +1 Result 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced Kerala +1 results today. The +1 exams in Kerala was conducted from March 6 to March 27. The Kerala Plus One result was announced in a press conference at 11 am and released on the website simultaneously. Students will be able to check their Kerala Plus One result using their roll number and date of birth. As per reports, approximately 4 lakh students appeared for Plus One examinations in Kerala.

To check their Kerala +1 result, students can go to any of the following websites:

www.kerala.gov.in

www.dhsekerala.gov.in

www.results.nic.in

www.keralaresults.nic.in

www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

www.examresults.gov.in

Kerala +1 Result 2019: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala DHSE first year results.

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam details.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Check your Kerala Plus One results from next page.

Apart from the websites, students can also check Kerala Plus One result on mobile apps PRD Live, Saphalam2019, and iExaMS. These apps are available to download on Google Playstore.

