Kerala Board Releases Class 11 Improvement Exam Result

DHSE Kerala releases +1 Improvement Equivalency exam result

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced first year or class 11 Improvement Equivalency Exam result. The result is available on the official results portal for board examinations conducted in the state. Students will need their examination roll number and date of birth to login into the result portal and download their improvement exam marks sheet.

In 2019, DHSE Kerala conducted the class 11 board examinations from March 6 to March 27. Reportedly, more than 4 lakh students sat in +1 state board examinations this year in Kerala.

DHSE Kerala conducts both SAY exams, which is supplementary exam for students who do not qualify in one or two subjects in their board exam, and Improvement exams for students who may or may not have failed their exam and wish to improve their result.

Kerala +1 Improvement Exam Result 2019: How To Check?

Students should log in to the official results' website, 'keralaresults.nic.in', and click on the result link for +1 (Improvement) Equivalency exam 2019. They can check the result after providing their examination roll number and date of birth.

DHSE had conducted the Equivalency exam in July this year. The results for SAY exams have already been released by the Directorate.

