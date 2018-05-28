Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2018 Declared @ Keralaresults.nic.in, Dhsekerala.gov.in

The students will be able to access the Plus One results after entering their roll number and date of birth.
Kerala DHSE Plus One exams were in held in March this year.
Kerala DHSE Plus One exams began on March 7 with History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronic Service Technology, and Literature papers while it concluded on March 28 with Accountancy, Sanskrit Sasthra, and Chemistry papers.
The Kerala Plus One result will be released on www.keralaresults.nic.in and www.dhsekerala.gov.in. Apart from the websites mentioned above, students can also check their result from private third party websites like examresults.net.
DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2018: How to check
All the students who have appeared for the Class 11 or Plus One examination of Kerala DHSE may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1 : Visit the official results website of Kerala education department, www.keralaresults.nic.in.
Step 2 : Click on the DHSE Plus One results link given on the homepage.
Step 3 : Enter Plus One exam roll number, date of birth.
Step 4 : Click submit.
Step 5 : Check your Kerala DHSE Plus One results on next page
The candidates may take a printout of the provisional marks sheet shown there as this can be used until you procure the original marks sheet form the respective institute.
Apart from the website mentioned above, students can also check their result from Kerala DHSE website dhsekerala.gov.in and from private third party websites like examresults.net.
Kerala Education Department declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC or Class 10 results on May 3.
