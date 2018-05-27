Kerala Plus One Result 2018 Soon; Check Time, Date, Websites Details Here

Kerala DHSE Plus One results will be released tomorrow at official websites www.keralaresults.nic.in and www.dhsekerala.gov.in.

Education | | Updated: May 27, 2018 17:12 IST
Kerala Plus One Results 2018: The Kerala Plus One or Higher Secondary Class 11 results will be released on May 28, at 5 pm, an official confirmed to NDTV. According to an official, Kerala Plus One results will be released tomorrow at official websites www.keralaresults.nic.in and www.dhsekerala.gov.in. The results will also be made available on iExaMS app, the official said. Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE had released the Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 results on May 10. Kerala DHSE Plus One exams were in held in March this year.

Of the Plus Two results released on May 10, a total of 3.09 lakh have passed in the exam out of the total 3.69 lakh students who wrote the exam. The overall pass percentage in Class 12 exam was 83.75. Kannur district is the district with most pass percentage at 86.75 per cent while Pathanamthitta is the worst pass district with 77.16%.

Kerala DHSE Plus One exams began on March 7 with History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronic Service Technology, and Literature papers while it concluded on March 28 with Accountancy, Sanskrit Sasthra, and Chemistry papers.
 

Kerala Plus One Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know

Check everything you need to know about Kerala DHSE Class 11 results:

Kerala Plus One Result 2018: When to check

The Kerala Class 11 results will be published on May 28. The results will be released at 5.00 pm.

Kerala Plus One Result 2018: Where to check

The Kerala Plus One result will be released on www.keralaresults.nic.in and www.dhsekerala.gov.in. Apart from the websites mentioned above, students can also check their result from private third party websites like examresults.net.

According to a board official, the Kerala DHSE Class 11 results will also be made available on iExaMS app.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2018: How to check 

All the students who have appeared for the Class 11 or Plus One examination of Kerala DHSE may follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1 : Visit the official results website of Kerala education department, www.keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the DHSE Plus One results link given on the homepage. 

Step 3 : Enter Plus One exam roll number, date of birth. 

Step 4 : Click submit. 

Step 5 : Check your Kerala DHSE Plus One results on next page

The candidates may take a printout of the provisional marks sheet shown there as this can be used until you procure the original marks sheet form the respective institute. 

Apart from the website mentioned above, students can also check their result from Kerala DHSE website dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Education Department declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC or Class 10 results on May 3.

