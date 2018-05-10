Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Result Today At Dhsekerala.gov.in

The result will also be made available on several websites other than the official website. The result will also be available on iExaMS, the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department and Saphalam app of Kerala Education Department.
About 4.6 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE, Kerala Plus Two exam. Students would need their exam roll number and/or date of birth to check their result.
CommentsDHSE Kerala will also announce the result for vocational stream students today. Students who pass in the plus two second year examination will become eligible for admission to degree programmes. MGU, Kottayam will begin the application process for UG CAP 2018 on May 17, 2018.
Click here for more Education News