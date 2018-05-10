Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Result Today At Dhsekerala.gov.in DHSE Kerala will announce the Plus Two result today. The result will be announced only for second year students.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Result Today At Dhsekerala.gov.in New Delhi: DHSE Kerala will announce the Plus Two result today. The result will be announced only for second year students. The result will be made available on the official website. The result will be announced at 11:00 am. The result will be announced at the PRD Chamber situated at the south block of Kerala Secretariat by the education minister Prof. C. Raveendranath.



The result will also be made available on several websites other than the official website. The result will also be available on iExaMS, the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department and Saphalam app of Kerala Education Department.



About 4.6 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE, Kerala Plus Two exam. Students would need their exam roll number and/or date of birth to check their result.



DHSE Kerala will also announce the result for vocational stream students today. Students who pass in the plus two second year examination will become eligible for admission to degree programmes. MGU, Kottayam will begin the application process for UG CAP 2018 on May 17, 2018.



Click here for more



DHSE Kerala will announce the Plus Two result today. The result will be announced only for second year students. The result will be made available on the official website. The result will be announced at 11:00 am. The result will be announced at the PRD Chamber situated at the south block of Kerala Secretariat by the education minister Prof. C. Raveendranath.The result will also be made available on several websites other than the official website. The result will also be available on iExaMS, the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department and Saphalam app of Kerala Education Department.About 4.6 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE, Kerala Plus Two exam. Students would need their exam roll number and/or date of birth to check their result. DHSE Kerala will also announce the result for vocational stream students today. Students who pass in the plus two second year examination will become eligible for admission to degree programmes. MGU, Kottayam will begin the application process for UG CAP 2018 on May 17, 2018.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter