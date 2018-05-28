Kerala Plus One Result 2018 Today: Live Updates Kerala plus one result 2018 can be checked at keralaresults.nic.in as and when it is declared.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala Plus One Result 2018: Live Updates New Delhi: DHSE Kerala will declare the plus one result 2018 today. A Board official has confirmed it to NDTV that the result will be declared today at 5 pm. The

Kerala Plus One Result 2018: Live Updates

May 28, 12.20 pm: Kerala Plus One results will be released today at official websites www.keralaresults.nic.in and www.dhsekerala.gov.in.



May 28, 11.00 am: Kerala DHSE Plus One exams were in held in March this year.



May 28, 10.30 am: The



May 28, 10.00 am:



May 28, 9.30 am: Students can check the Kerala plus one result using their roll number and date of birth



May 28, 9.00 am: The candidates may take a printout of the provisional marks sheet shown there as this can be used until you procure the original marks sheet form the respective institute.



May 28, 8.30 am: Apart from the websites mentioned below, students can also check their result from private third party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com.



