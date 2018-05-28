Kerala Plus One Result 2018 Today: Live Updates

Kerala Plus One Result 2018: Live Updates
May 28, 12.20 pm: Kerala Plus One results will be released today at official websites www.keralaresults.nic.in and www.dhsekerala.gov.in.
May 28, 11.00 am: Kerala DHSE Plus One exams were in held in March this year.
May 28, 10.30 am: The Kerala plus two results were released on May 10, 2018. 83.75% students have qualified the exam. Kannur district is the district with most pass percentage at 86.75 per cent. while Pathanamthitta is the worst pass district with 77.16%. Malappuram is the district with most A + students. 79 schools scored 100% pass percentage.
May 28, 10.00 am: Kerala SSLC result was declared on May 3, 2018. 97.84% students have cleared the exam.
May 28, 9.30 am: Students can check the Kerala plus one result using their roll number and date of birth
May 28, 9.00 am: The candidates may take a printout of the provisional marks sheet shown there as this can be used until you procure the original marks sheet form the respective institute.
CommentsMay 28, 8.30 am: Apart from the websites mentioned below, students can also check their result from private third party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
