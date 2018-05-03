Kerala SSLC Result 2018: Know Where To Check
Students expecting the Kerala SSLC Result 2018 can check here for live updates:
Kerala SSLC Result 2018 Today: Live Update
May 3, 8.15 am: Last year the Kerala SSLC result was declared in May. The result was declared for a total of 4,55,906 regular candidates and 588 private students.
May 3, 8.05 am: Along with Kerala SSLC result 2018, results of THSLC (hearing impaired), AHSLC and SSLC (hearing impaired) will be released.
May 3, 8.02 am: Students can check the Kerala 10th class result at PRD Kerala app and Saphalam app. Students will get School wise, District wise and DEO wise results in the Result Analysis Link of the app.
May 3, 7.58 am: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the SSLC result 2018 at www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educationkerala.gov.in.