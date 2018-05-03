Kerala SSLC Result 2018 Today: Live Update Kerala SSLC will be released today. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the result after announcing it officially.

Kerala SSLC result 2018 will be released today. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the result after announcing it officially. According to reports from Malayalam media, the results will be declared by the education minister Professor C Raveendranath from Thiruvananthapuram. Students can check the result at the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and also from other websites which host board exam results. This year, 4.41 students appeared for the SSLC exams this year out of which 2.16 are female candidates. Last year, Kerala SSLC results were declared on May 25.Students expecting the Kerala SSLC Result 2018 can check here for live updates:Last year the Kerala SSLC result was declared in May. The result was declared for a total of 4,55,906 regular candidates and 588 private students.Along with Kerala SSLC result 2018, results of THSLC (hearing impaired), AHSLC and SSLC (hearing impaired) will be released.Students can check the Kerala 10th class result at PRD Kerala app and Saphalam app. Students will get School wise, District wise and DEO wise results in the Result Analysis Link of the app.Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the SSLC result 2018 at www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educationkerala.gov.in.