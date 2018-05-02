Kerala SSLC Results Tomorrow @ Keralaresults.nic.in

According to reports, the Pareeksha Board of Kerala SSLC met today under the supervision of Public Education Director and took the decision to declare the SSLC results tomorrow.
The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results will be available on the official websites: www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educationkerala.gov.in.
The SSLC results 2018 will be also made available at the third party websites like examresults.net.
The Kerala Education department has also made facilities for releasing the results in apps like PRD Kerala. The students may download the PRD Kerala app which is the platform for releasing the press releases and official announcements of Government of Kerala's Information & Public Relations Department.
The students and the parents may download this app from Google Playstore.
Apart from the PRD Kerala app, the results can also be accessed from another official mobile application for inquiring SSLC results 2018.
Saphalam aap, which is powered by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education). The used will get School wise, District wise and DEO wise results in the Result Analysis Link of the app.
A student also can save their SSLC or HSE or VHSE result as PDF file.
This app also has a facility to share the SSLC result in various social apps.
Along with Kerala SSLC results, the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), AHSLC and SSLC (Hearing Impaired) will also released tomorrow.
Malayalam Daily, Madhyamam reported that these results will be released will be released on Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan website, Keralapareekshabhavan.in only.
Comments4.41 students have appeared for the SSLC exams this year out of which 2.16 are female candidates. Last year, Kerala SSLC results were declared on May 25 and the to release the results early, the state education department has made detailed arrangements this year.
