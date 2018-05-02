Kerala SSLC Results 2018: Use These Websites And Apps To Access Your Results The SSLC results will be released on the official website like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and results.nic.in, and also on apps like PRD Live and Saphalam.

Prof. C. Raveendranath, Minister for Education of the Government of Kerala, will release the class 10 or SSLC results tomorrow from the Public Relations Department (PRD) chamber at Thiruvananthapuram. Once the results have been released by the minister, the same will be made available on official results websites and dedicated apps developed by Kerala government agencies. The SSLC results will be released on the official website like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and results.nic.in, and also on apps like PRD Live and Saphalam.The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results will be available on the following official websites:www.results.itschool.gov.inwww.results.nic.inwww.keralaresults.nic.inAlong with Kerala SSLC results, the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), AHSLC and SSLC (Hearing Impaired) will also released tomorrow. According to reports, these results will be released on Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan website, keralapareekshabhavan.in only.Last year, the Kerala Education department has also released the SSLC Results on the following websites:www.kerala.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, and www.educationkerala.gov.in.The Kerala SSLC results will also be released on third party websites like examresults.net.Along with the above mentioned websites, the Kerala SSLC results will also be released on the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department and Saphalam app of Kerala Education Department. The apps are available on Google Play Store. The Department of Higher Secondary Education is also expected to release the plus two or class 12 results soon on the official results website. A date for the plus two results release will be declared on May 5.