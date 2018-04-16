Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Results Expected In These Dates

The Kerala education department will release Plus One results on May 20, tentatively, while it has fixed May 5 for Plus Two.

Education | | Updated: April 16, 2018 16:31 IST
Kerala Plus One and Plus Two results are expected to be released in May

Kerala Plus Two Results 2018: Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) will release the Kerala HSE, VHSE Class 12 (Plus Two) 2018 results on May first week. The Kerala education department will release Plus One results on May 20, tentatively, while it has fixed May 5 for Plus Two. The class 12 or plus two exams in Kerala were conducted across in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and the Gulf countries for more than 4.6 lakh students from March 7 to March 28 this year. Last year, Kerala DHSE released the plus two results on May 15.

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two results will be released on these websites:

www.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in, www.educationkerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus One and Plus Two students may expect both the exam results 10 days earlier than it was declared last year.

An official from the directorate told NDTV that the education department has fixed May 5 as a tentative date to release the plus two results. 

The department has also decided to release plus one results early this year, and the directorate has scheduled May 20 as a tentative date for this. Last year, the Plus One results were published on May 31.

According to the official, a total of 9.25 lakh students have appeared for both class 11 and class 12 exams this year in Kerala.

Kerala Plus One or class 11 exams began this year with History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronic Service Technology and Literature papers on March 7, and it was concluded on March 28 with Accountancy, Sanskrit Sasthra and Chemistry papers.

While, Kerala Plus Two exams began this year with Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Business Studies, Electronics and Subsidiary papers on March 7, and it was ended on March 28 with Gandhian Studies, English Literature, Geography and Home Science papers.

