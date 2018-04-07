Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 In May First Week Karnataka SSLC result update will be available in the official website of the Board at kseeb.kar.nic.in and also in the result hosting portal results.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 Date: Know Details
New Delhi:



While few regional dailies report that the exact date of Karnataka SSLC result declaration is 7 May, an official update in this regard from the concerned board is awaited.



'We are delighted to announce that the exams were conducted smoothly across 2,817 examination centres in the state. Starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams,' the daily quoted the Minister saying.



While 51 students have been debarred, 2.73% of the registered students were absent in the exam.



Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2018

The



Karnataka SSLC (class 10) results will be announced in the first week of May confirmed Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait, reported Deccan Chronicle . Karnataka SSLC exam ended on 6 April 2018. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the exam conducting body for the SSLC exams in the State will publish the result. The results will be available in the official website of the Board at kseeb.kar.nic.in and also in the result hosting portal results.nic.in. Results will also be hosted by third party websites.While few regional dailies report that the exact date of Karnataka SSLC result declaration is 7 May, an official update in this regard from the concerned board is awaited.'We are delighted to announce that the exams were conducted smoothly across 2,817 examination centres in the state. Starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams,' the daily quoted the Minister saying.While 51 students have been debarred, 2.73% of the registered students were absent in the exam.The Karnataka 2nd PUC result is expected in the last week of April. According to the report shared by the Minister on his Twitter handle, more than 690000 students had appeared for the exam. Along with 53 new evaluation centres, 23980 evaluators had been appointed this year for the assessment process. Soon after the declaration of the results, supplementary exams will be held in May.Click here for more Education News