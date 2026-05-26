Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026: How To Check Scores Via Saphalam And PRD Live App

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the Plus Two or Class 12 results today at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores online after the result is declared.

Lakhs of students across the state have been waiting for the announcement of the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) result. Once released, students can access their marks through official websites as well as mobile apps and other platforms..

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Exam Details

The Kerala Plus Two examinations were held from March 6 to March 28, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. More than 4.5 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the Class 12 board exams this year.

How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 on Saphalam KITE App

Students can also access their results through the Saphalam app by following these steps:

Download the Saphalam KITE app from the Google Play Store.

Open the app and select the HSE/Plus Two Result 2026 option.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download or save it for future use.

How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 on PRD Live App

Students can also use the PRD Live app to check scores: