Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Today at 3 PM: Know Ways to Check Marksheet

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today, May 26, at 3 PM. More than 4.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations. The Kerala DHSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 6 to March 28, 2026, across the state. Once released, students will be able to check and download their marksheets through the official result portal and several other platforms. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Where to Check Marksheets

Apart from the official website, DHSE Kerala has also provided multiple ways for students to check their marksheets smoothly and avoid server-related delays during peak traffic hours.

Students can check their Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 through the following ways:

Official website: dhsekerala.gov.in

DigiLocker

SMS services

SAPHALAM 2026

iExaMS Kerala

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready before checking the result online to avoid any last-minute confusion. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed later through respective schools after the online declaration of results.

How to Download Kerala DHSE Result 2026 Through Official Website?

Visit the official DHSE Kerala website

Click on the link that says "Kerala DHSE Results 2026"

Enter roll number and date of birth

Click on the "Submit" button

The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet for future reference

How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Through DigiLocker?

Open the DigiLocker app or website

Login using mobile number and Aadhaar-linked credentials

Go to the "Education" section

Select "Kerala DHSE" from the list

Enter roll number and other required details

The digital marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 via SMS?

Open the SMS app on the mobile phone

Type the required format KERALA12

Send the message to 56263

The subject-wise marks and result status will be sent through SMS.

Last year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results were declared on May 22, 2025, at 3 PM. The overall pass percentage recorded in the examination stood at 77.81%.