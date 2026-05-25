Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Expected Tomorrow At 3 PM, Here's How To Check

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to announce the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 tomorrow, May 26, at 3 PM. The result will be declared through an official press conference. Students who appeared for the Kerala DHSE Plus Two exams held from March 6 to March 28, 2026, will be able to check their scores online once the result link is activated. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute confusion while checking the result.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Websites to Check

Once released, students can check the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 on the following official websites:

Apart from websites, students can also access their results through DigiLocker, the SAPHALAM mobile app, and SMS services.

How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala.

On the homepage, click on the "Kerala Plus Two Result 2026" link.

Enter the required details such as application number and date of birth.

Click submit.

The Kerala 12th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

Students are advised to check all details mentioned in the marks memo carefully after downloading the result. In case of any error, they should immediately contact their school authorities or the board officials.

This year, over 4 lakh students appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two examinations. The results are expected to be released smoothly on multiple official websites and digital platforms.