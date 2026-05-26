Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Out: 77.97% Students Pass; Official Websites, Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Out: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 for more than 4.5 lakh students. The overall pass percentage stands at 77.97 per cent, a marginal rise of 0.16 percentage points from 77.81 per cent last year. Despite the uptick, the performance remains lower than 78.69 per cent in 2024 and 82.95 per cent in 2023.

Students who appeared for the Kerala DHSE Plus Two examinations can check and download their marks memo from the official websites, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, as well as through Saphalam 2026, Nammude Keralam.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Details Required To Check Result

Students can use their roll number and date of birth to access the results and download the marks memo, which includes subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and other important details.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: How To Check Result Online