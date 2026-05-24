White House Shooter Claimed To Be 'Real Osama Bin Laden', Threatened Trump: Report

The man suspected of opening fire at a White House security checkpoint on Sunday, later shot dead, had claimed he was the "real" Osama bin Laden and had posted online expressing the desire to harm US President Donald Trump, per a report.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, had made these claims and threats on social media. Though he had previous encounters with the Secret Service, he had never been found to show violent behaviour or wield a weapon, according to a CNN report. He also reportedly told officials that he "wanted" to get arrested. He claimed to be a modern day incarnation of Jesus Christ, and was known to have faced mental health issues.

In June last year, Maryland native Best had blocked an entry lane at the White House. He was later committed to the Psychiatric Institute of Washington for mental evaluation, sources told CNN. Only a month later, he was arrested after attempting to enter the White House complex driveway.

On Sunday, he pulled a weapon from his bag and fired at a security checkpoint near the White House around 5 am (IST). Trump was inside the White House when the shooting occurred. A dozen journalists were also present on the premises, with many seen ducking for cover before being ushered to the press briefing room while the situation was being assessed.

With this shooting, Best violated a previous court order to stay away from the White House.

The shooting comes nearly a month after an attempted assassination of Trump during the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at a Washington hotel. It was the third time in the past month that gunfire has broken out near the president following incidents at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April and near the Washington Monument earlier in May.