2 Killed As Planned Fight Escalates To Mass Shooting In North Carolina Park

Two people were killed after a planned fight among young people escalated into a mass shooting at a park in North Carolina on Monday.

The shooting happened around 10 am at Leinbach Park, where multiple people fired at each other. "The NC SBI is currently responding to a shooting on Robinhood Road near Jefferson Middle School. The shooting is NOT at the school but in Leinbach Park. The school is now clear and open again if you need to pick up your children. Several people have been shot, with 2 deceased," the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a social media post.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The NC SBI is currently responding to a shooting on Robinhood Road near Jefferson Middle School. The shooting is NOT at the school but in Leinbach Park. The school is now clear and open again if you need to pick up your children. Several people have been… pic.twitter.com/OO888eV3Ut — NC SBI (@SBI1937) April 20, 2026

Police said several victims and suspects have been identified and located; however, efforts were ongoing to account for everyone. Some of the people involved in the shooting were juveniles, according to the Associated Press.

The park where the shooting happened is in a suburban and residential area northwest of downtown Winston-Salem, a city of about 2.5 lakh residents.