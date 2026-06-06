Chief Justice's Speech Interrupted At London Event, India Says "Indecorous"

The Indian High Commission in London has condemned the disruption of an event attended by the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, in London.

An official statement from the High Commission called the heckling "indecorous audience behaviour" that was "unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement". The High Commission emphasised that differences of opinion must be expressed in a civil and respectful manner.

CJI Surya Kant delivered a lecture at Birkbeck College, London, on June 4. During the question-and-answer session, some attendees raised questions on alleged suppression of dissent in India. They also tried to question the Chief Justice on his recent "cockroach" remark.

The organisers, however, cut short those raising the questions, saying they were out of the purview of the topic. The CJI delivered a lecture on 'Artificial Intelligence and International Law'.

The videos from the event soon went viral on social media. In the video from the event being shared on social media, a woman in the audience first referred to the CJI's remarks, then turned to the subject of dissent.

"His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of AI," she is seen asking in the clip.

"We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there's a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship's speech and it's very well publicised."

The woman was then cut short by the moderator saying the questions did not relate to the topic.

"With all due respect, I'm so sorry, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law. So sorry. I'm extremely sorry, I'm extremely sorry. We'll have to cut it off," the moderator is seen telling the attendees.

The High Commission in London condemned the disruption.

Earlier, describing artificial intelligence as an operational reality reshaping governance, commerce, warfare, communication, public administration, and the exercise of judicial and sovereign power, the CJI emphasised that technological power must remain accountable to constitutional values, democratic legitimacy, and human dignity.

He underlined that choices made during this decade will shape the future relationship between technology, power, freedom, and justice as it posed one of the most significant tests for international law in its modern evolution.