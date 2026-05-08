Trump Threatens More Iran Strikes If Deal Not Signed "Fast"

President Donald Trump said on Thursday US forces dealt "great damage" to Iranian targets after three American naval destroyers came under fire, but was nonetheless still open to a deal with Tehran.

"There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers," he said on his Truth Social platform, colorfully describing drones falling "like a butterfly dropping to its grave!"

"We'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!" he added.

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