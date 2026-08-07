David Fincher's <i>Squid Game</i> Spin Off Heckler Shelved By Netflix: Report

Netflix appears to have dropped plans for Heckler, the American spin off of the hit Korean series Squid Game. The project was linked to filmmaker David Fincher for several years, creating interest among fans curious to see how the show's deadly game concept would work in the US.

The streaming giant is also changing strategy for Squid Game spin offs.

Netflix is no longer moving forward with Heckler, the working title for Fincher's long-developing English-language spinoff of the Korean phenomenon, The Playlist reported.

People familiar with the project said that Heckler was planned when Netflix was very interested in creating an American version of Squid Game. The idea remained in development for several years, but changes among Netflix's senior executives affected the project.

Instead of focusing mainly on one big American spin off, the streaming platform may look at creating separate versions for different countries. However, there is no confirmation that any of these country specific projects are actually in development yet.

Earlier, reports suggested that filming was expected to begin in Los Angeles in 2025, but production never started. Fincher later got busy with his upcoming movie, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a Netflix film that continues the story of Brad Pitt's character from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Written by Quentin Tarantino, the movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 23.