<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i> Season 5 Arrives On Netflix With Festive Comedy | Watch Promo

Netflix is ready to bring back laughter with a new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the comedy show will return with its fifth season on September 26.

After a six-month break, the show returns with its funny conversations, comedy acts and Kapil's signature humour. Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will also return to the programme.

The upcoming season has been given a festive theme called ‘Hasi Ka Tyo-haha-har', and Netflix plans to continue the show during major occasions such as Diwali and Christmas.

Days before release, Netflix shared a colourful promo featuring Kapil Sharma and the other cast members dressed in bright outfits. The promo highlights several festivals and celebrations, including Navratri, Diwali, Eid, Halloween, Christmas and New Year. This hints at innumerable themes and fun moments viewers can expect of the upcoming season.

Speaking about The Great Indian Kapil Show season 5, Kapil Sharma, in a statement, said, “Every season, we think we have done enough masti, and then we realise that we are not done yet. And somewhere I feel that's what keeps us going.”

“We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly, be it Diwali or Christmas. Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye, baki hum Hasi ka Tyohaar to le kar aa hi rahe hain.”

With new celebrity guests and classic Kapil Sharma's jokes, Season 5 will stream every Saturday at 8 PM, only on Netflix from September 26.

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