" I Am Not Averse To It": Natasa Stankovic On Falling In Love Again After Divorce With Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic celebrated her birthday earlier in March; the social media star took a moment to reflect on the past year. Talking to Bombay Times, the star talked about how she celebrated her birthday this year.

The star also discussed how this year was different from the last year. “This year was beautiful and special. I had a lovely time with Agastya during the day and, at night, had a small get-together with my lovely people. So my day has been filled up with so much love and joy,” she added.

Talking about the year that has been, she said, “Last year was quite challenging, and I am grateful for it. As we grow wiser while going through challenges, and I just love it. Had many experiences, so I believe that we mature with experience and not with age.”

The star also opened up on the idea of being in love. “As I look to the year ahead, I am definitely open to new experiences, opportunities and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love). I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right. I value meaningful relationships, the ones that are built on trust and understanding. I think love should complement my journey and not define it.”

The star also spoke about the ups and downs of her life and wrote, “Life doesn't always go as planned, but how you respond to challenges define your growth. You can't look at setbacks as failures but as an experience that redirects you towards something better. Don't try to prove anyone wrong, because it is only going to cost you your peace. It's not worth it. Just forgive and move on.”