Viral Video: 2009 Brazilian Telenovela's Rendition Of Aishwarya Rai's <i>Kajra Re</i> Is Winning The Internet

In 2005, when Bunty Aur Babli, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan, was released, it became a commercial hit. But it wasn't just the storyline that entertained audiences. Aishwarya Rai performing Kajra Re with Amitabh and Abhishek took over music channels across India.

The trio even performed the song at an award show, and it continues to be played at wedding parties and Bollywood-themed gatherings. But who would have thought that a Brazilian telenovela would recreate it just a few years later, with a fun twist?

If your day feels incomplete without doomscrolling, you must have seen viral videos of Caminho Das Indias, a 2009 Brazilian telenovela. Although it has been re-telecast several times, internet users, especially in India, are discovering it only now, and they can't get enough of it.

Não tô conseguindo curtir tanto tweet sobre caminho das índias pic.twitter.com/4ZxNjZh0oI — Joélita (@eujoelita) April 17, 2026

Millennials who were once obsessed with Jane the Virgin, a 2014 American drama woven around a Latino matriarchal family, know how dramatic novelas can be - and that's their hook. Now multiply the drama, dress the actors in bedazzling costumes and jewellery, and introduce love triangles and scandals - that was the plotline of Caminho Das Indias.

Why The Internet Is Obsessed With Caminho Das Indias Now

One of the clips going viral from the show features the entire family, with all members dressed in traditional Indian outfits, dancing to Aishwarya Rai's Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. While none of them can lip-sync the lyrics perfectly, they clearly seem to be enjoying the beats.

Not to mention, many cast members are seen nailing the hook step. From a little girl to grown-up men and women, everyone is dancing to the song, leaving the internet impressed.

An X user pointed out, "They even got a Baa (old grandmother) in a white saree just sitting in the corner."

They even got a Baa in a white saree just sitting in the corner 😭😭😭 https://t.co/EXMIOn6pWA — ALLFIN (@straightfaced) April 17, 2026

Another wrote, "I want to watch this telenovela now."

I want to watch this telenovela now 😭😭😭 https://t.co/0oyYkrmm8V — J 🍉🍁💜 | A Typoevsky 😔 (@milkteapalette) April 17, 2026

A third said they couldn't believe the featured Brazilian actors.

i can't believe this is a bunch of brazilians https://t.co/IL0c89otbt — D (@m1556373) April 17, 2026

About Caminho Das Indias

Released in 2009, Caminho Das Indias (India: A Love Story) is a story of a Rajasthani Indian family. Maya, played by Juliana Paes, belongs to a rich merchant family and is of marriageable age. Her parents want her to find a good husband and "settle down".

Unexpectedly, Maya falls in love with a humble man, Bahuan (played by Marcio Garcia), from a different caste and a less affluent background. As the story unfolds, Maya's parents find Raj (Rodrigo Lombardi) to marry her. Bahuan decides to leave her to go to the US, while she agrees to marry Raj, despite being pregnant with her former lover's child.

caminho das índias é engraçado pq da pra saber exatamente quais filmes a glorinha viu pra fazer esse masala à brasileira https://t.co/SQrf4PCuCg — hev. 🍒 (@jgguktail) April 17, 2026

Sounds like an Indian daily soap? Well, yes. The story seems like a redundant script, but the internet is impressed at how well they have copied and shown the struggles of inter-caste relationships, with the love triangle emerging as the central hook.

What many don't know is that Caminho das Indias is an Emmy-winning telenovela. It can be streamed on Globoplay in India.

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