Janhvi Kapoor Serves Festive Glam In Vibrant Patola Saree For Ganesh Chaturthi

Janhvi Kapoor embraced the festive spirit in full traditional glamour as she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in a maximalist ethnic look. The actor opted for an elaborate ensemble that brought together rich colours, intricate detailing, and statement accessories.

In the photos shared by Janhvi on her Instagram handle, the actor was seen draped in a striking double Ikat patan patola saree styled with the pallu in the front. The Gujarati saree from Nidhi Tambi Kejriwal featured an intricate mix of vibrant colours, with a deep blue hue serving as the base and shades of pink, red, orange, and green woven into elaborate traditional motifs.

The richly patterned pallu was brought to the front and draped over her shoulder, adding to the regal, layered effect of the saree. Janhvi paired the saree with a matching short-sleeved blouse featuring a rounded neckline and dense motifs in vibrant colours. The ornate borders and intricate floral patterns gave the entire look a distinctly heritage-inspired feel.

To match the ornate status of her attire, the actor went all out with her jewellery. She opted for a stack of traditional pieces, including a statement maang tikka that sat at the centre of her sleek middle-parted hair and oversized kundan and polki jhumkas framing her face. Janhvi also opted for layers of stacked bangles mixing different designs and finishes and added oversized rings to give a slightly dramatic touch to the whole look. The jewellery complemented the vivid colours of the saree without competing with its intricate craftsmanship.

For her hair and makeup look, the star kept everything simple yet polished. She kept her long hair open and softly styled, with loose, voluminous waves framing her face. Her makeup featured defined, kohl-rimmed eyes, softly sculpted cheeks and a muted nude-pink lip, while a small traditional bindi completed the festive look.

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